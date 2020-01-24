Safety improvements for busy Papatoetoe intersection

Press Release – Auckland Transport

24 January 2020

A busy Papatoetoe intersection has been made safer for motorists and active road users alike.

Following on from recent Papatoetoe upgrades, like the Hunters Corner refresh, Auckland Transport (AT) has transformed a give way-controlled intersection into a roundabout.

The Portage Road/Station Road/Gray Avenue intersection is now much safer for all users.

The $2.3 million safety upgrade includes a new signalised crossing, traffic islands, a raised table, pram crossing, pedestrian and shared cycle path.

AT’s group manager of network management, Randhir Karma, says the upgrade of the intersection will improve the overall safety of the intersection and reduce the likelihood of crashes that result in death or serious injury.

“This was a give-way controlled intersection, located to the west of the old Papatoetoe town centre. The upgrade helps us manage the travel speeds, making it safer for all users,” Mr Karma says.

Lotu Fuli, chairperson of the Otara-Papatoetoe Local Board, says the upgrade will help residents travel around the busy area safely.

“This is a really important intersection between two arterial roads – Portage Road and Station Road. Our drivers and cyclists use this route to travel from Papatoetoe to Mangere via Buckland Road. Gray Avenue connects to Otahuhu, Middlemore Hospital and De la Salle College – so this upgrade will help our residents travel safely through this busy area.

“The upgrade also means we now have vital pedestrian crossing facilities.”

