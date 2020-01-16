Parrot Analytics honoring ‘Friends’ co-creators

Press Release – Parrot AnalyticsLOS ANGELES, CA – January 15, 2020 Parrot Analytics will honor David Crane and Marta Kauffman, co-creators of the perennial fan-favorite TV comedy series Friends, with the Global Iconic Award at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards taking place on January 21 during the NATPE Miami 2020 Marketplace + Conference.

Friends debuted on NBC on September 22, 1994 and ran for ten seasons. The series finale aired on May 6, 2004 and was watched by 52.4 million viewers in the U.S. alone. Friends received acclaim throughout its broadcast run, making it one of the most popular TV shows of all time and turning its ensemble cast into pop icons: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002 for its eighth season.

The incredible popularity of Friends during its broadcast run was extended and amplified via various syndication deals, including those with TBS and Nick at Nite. High-definition versions of all 236 episodes were made available to local broadcast stations beginning in 2012. Netflix added all ten seasons in high definition to their platform in the U.S. on January 1, 2015 after completing a landmark $100M deal for the series with Warner Media. Comedy Central began airing reruns in October of 2019. Recently, the series left Netflix (as of January 1) and will begin streaming on HBO Max in May 2020.

Internationally, Friends was a huge hit in the UK, where it premiered in April 1995, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, Greece, Philippines and India, where it is the most-watched English-language show in the country. Today, it is available in most countries around the world.

Held at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, the Global TV Demand Awards honors the most in-demand shows of 2019, based on empirical global TV demand data. In 2019, Friends celebrated its 25th year, and the Global Iconic Demand Award is being awarded to David Crane and Marta Kauffman based upon their outstanding achievement in creating one of TV’s most consistently in-demand series.

Parrot Analytics’ measurement of demand for television shows includes social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms. Parrot Analytics is the only company that captures, weighs, and combines all these different touch points into a single measure of global demand for TV content: The Demand Expressions® metric represents the total audience demand being expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, Mexico City, São Paulo and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

