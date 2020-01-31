Parris Goebel looking for singers and dancers for Expo 2020

Press Release – Expo 2020

Parris Goebel is looking for singers and dancers to join her at

Expo 2020 Dubai

‘Voice of Youth’ audition dates announced along with exciting internship opportunities.

Parris Goebel wants to give the youth of New Zealand a chance to showcase their talents at the world’s greatest show.

Pop music’s most in demand choreographer, Parris Goebel is the woman behind Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ video and the choreography for Sam Smith’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’ and Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty’ runway show. She is also the curator of New Zealand’s entertainment and cultural programme for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Under New Zealand’s theme of Care for People and Place, Parris has developed an entertainment programme celebrating New Zealand’s creativity, diversity and youth over the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I’m so excited to be able to give a chance for young New Zealanders to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai so we can show the world how talented we are. It’s an awesome opportunity for our youth and a chance to be part of something really amazing,” Parris says.

From New Zealand to Dubai, Parris Goebel’s ‘Voice of Youth’ will be an opportunity for singers and dancers between the ages 16-18 to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai in a show celebrating our youth through song, dance and spoken word.

The ‘Voice of Youth’ show will be directed by Parris herself, and performed at the World Expo in Dubai in January 2021.

The specially curated show will see up to 30 youth selected from around New Zealand to perform their authentic stories and connect with audiences to create memorable experiences for all.

There are other ways for New Zealanders to get involved in Expo 2020 Dubai. Internship opportunities for Host and Maître d’ roles with the New Zealand Pavilion are also now available.

The internship programme will give 14 interns the opportunity to work within the wider New Zealand Pavilion team to help showcase New Zealand’s values, as well as trade, investment, education and tourism opportunities, and premium food and beverage to international visitors to the Pavilion.

New Zealand’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai, Clayton Kimpton says, “Under our theme of Care for People and Place, we wanted to ensure there are opportunities for New Zealanders, particularly young New Zealanders, to join us in creating an authentic New Zealand experience at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

He also added, “These are a once in a lifetime chance to represent our country at the New Zealand Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.”

For more information on how to apply for internships with New Zealand at Expo 2020, see www.nzatexpo.govt.nz

Voice of Youth audition details



Auckland: 20 April 2020

Sir Noel Robinson Conference Centre, 770 Great South Road, Wiri, Manukau

For more info text ‘AUCKLAND’ to 3548



Wellington: 21 April 2020

Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street, Porirua 5024

For more info text ‘WELLINGTON’ to 3548



Christchurch: 22 April 2020

Cowles Stadium, 170 Pages Road, Aranui, Christchurch 8062

For more info text ‘CHRISTCHURCH’ to 3548

