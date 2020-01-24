NZ to Kick Off the “Global Day of Protest Against 5G”

Press Release – Peace Team

Communities all around New Zealand are preparing for the Global Day of Protest Against 5G on Saturday 25 January 2020. From a lively educational market stall in Kaitaia to a solid protest in Invercargill, people all over the country will be mobilising against the imposition of 5G networks.

To date, Vodafone has switched on 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown while Spark has started up 5G in parts of Alexandra, as well as in areas of Westport, Clyde, Twizel, Tekapo and Hokitika.

Irresponsibly, the New Zealand government is allowing this technology to be deployed here – despite the fact that it has not undergone any pre-market safety testing. Health minister David Clark, and minister for broadcasting communications and digital media, Kris Faafoi, have steadfastly ignored our concerns.

The Telcos and Ministry of Health are trying to cover up the lack of safety testing by saying that existing research applies to 5G. This is inaccurate and misleading as the characteristics of higher frequency 5G radiation are very different from existing 3G, 4G and wi-fi.

Communities who have already been subjected to 5G radiation, as well as those not yet affected will, on Saturday, have the opportunity to come together to peacefully express their opposition to being used as human guinea pigs by Spark or Vodafone. Some areas will share information about the health risks of 5G and other sources of wireless radiation, while some towns will demonstrate resistance to the 5G rollout.

Catherine Giorza, one of the organisers of the peaceful protest for Auckland, where Vodafone has already begun deploying 5G, says she is “hoping that the Auckland community will support our event on the corner of Queens St and Wakefield St, beginning at 12pm on Saturday 25 January, then engage others on the walk to Britomart.”

“The event is specifically intended to be family-friendly “because a safe and healthy environment is important for everyone in NZ, but especially vital for babies and children,” she said.

“We need to send a clear signal to the NZ government and Spark, Vodafone, and 2Degrees that New Zealanders do not want or need 5G. Our children’s and grandchildren’s health is more important than the latest wireless gadgets,” Lisa Er, one of the organisers said.

“Telcos are trying to force 5G radiation into everyone’s environment even though thousands of doctors, engineers and scientists have signed petitions against the deployment of 5G, because it is likely to damage people’s health and the environment. We must employ the precautionary principle, Er said.”

Protest marches, rallies and other events will occur at: Kaitaia, Whangarei, Auckland, Waiheke Island, Hamilton, Te Awamutu / Kihikihi, Gisborne, Paraparaumu, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Oamaru / Waitaki, Queenstown, and Invercargill / Southland.

Details are listed here https://www.5g.org.nz/global-protests/

As it is Auckland Anniversary Weekend, and there are a number of anti war protests in Auckland and Wellington, numbers may not be huge, but this is the start of a global movement and New Zealand has the privilege of kicking it off.

