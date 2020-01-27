Minister wishes best of luck to those heading back to school

Press Release – New Zealand Government

As Kiwi kids and teachers return to classrooms over the coming weeks, the families of around 428,000 students will feel a bit less of a financial pinch than in previous years, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“The Government’s decision to increase funding for schools that don’t ask parents for donations takes a lot of pressure off,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Our school donations scheme is just one of a number of Wellbeing Budget initiatives that will make a real difference in the coming year.

“We’re also rolling out a free school lunches programme that will initially benefit 6,000 students, increasing to 21,000 children by the end of the year.

“This year parents won’t face the prospect of fees for NCEA and Scholarship exams, and 623 new Learning Support Coordinators will be starting in schools this year, providing a much needed boost to ensure all children and young people who need a bit of extra help get the support they need.

“Kids and teachers can look forward to a much improved learning environment over the next few years as the benefits of the Government’s $400 million injection into school capital works starts to show.

“Teacher aides, school administration staff, caretakers and ground staff, and all of the other people who keep our schools running will also start the year in a much better position thanks to the Government’s commitment to pay at least the Living Wage to all school staff from the start of this year.

“The combination of these changes will make a huge difference to students, their families, and local communities.

Parents looking for extra advice about their child’s first day can find it on the Ministry of Education’s website.

“I wish all students the best of luck for their first week back,” Chris Hipkins said.

Projected number of new entrants and total enrolments, by regional council, 2020



Regional council New entrants

2020 School Year Year 1-13 2020 School Year Auckland Region 27,337 268,601 Bay of Plenty Region 5,391 56,773 Canterbury Region 9,211 95,334 Gisborne Region 941 9,934 Hawke’s Bay Region 2,982 31,442 Manawatu-Wanganui Region 4,085 41,941 Marlborough Region 701 7,159 Nelson Region 778 8,794 Northland Region 3,185 31,684 Otago Region 3,189 34,261 Southland Region 1,696 17,500 Taranaki Region 2,151 21,750 Tasman Region 745 8,259 Waikato Region 8,267 82,588 Wellington Region 7,942 81,836 West Coast Region 443 4,511 Area Outside Region* 6 63 Total 79,050 802,430

* Kaingaroa School (Chatham Islands) Pitt Island School Te One School

