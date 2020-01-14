Merger – Heletranz joins forces with INFLITE

Press Release – Heletranz

TODAY, 14th JANUARY 2019 / Heletranz Helicopters and INFLITE announced today that they have merged following a long-term close working relationship in Auckland. The two New Zealand-owned entities will together become the country’s largest premium aviation operator. Its helicopters and fixed-wing fleet of aircraft now stretch across New Zealand.

Sofia and John Ambler have steadily grown their family owned and Auckland based, Heletranz Helicopters, and will further add growth when they open their new private hangar early in 2020.

Sofia Ambler, Director of Heletranz Helicopters added, “We’re very excited having bought into INFLITE, we have worked closely together developing a great partnership over the last couple of years which has resulted in our successful merger. Our biggest focus has always been on the experience and Heletranz will continue to thrive and plan to expand the brand throughout the Country.”

“It’s great news for our teams and our customers. Our businesses share the same family values and commitment to safety and customer experience. We’re also excited to be joining forces with iconic operations like Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters with one of the earliest customers being Sir Edmund Hillary 65 years ago”, she added.

Sofia and John will take a significant shareholding in the new entity and join its senior leadership team.

INFLITE offer a range of private air travel, skydiving, glacier experiences, scenic tours and charter flights solutions nationwide. It has bases in Auckland and Taupo, and is particularly strong in the South Island, with operations

in Aoraki/Mount Cook, Fox Glacier, Franz Josef, Motueka and Twizel. INFLITE brands now include Heletranz Helicopters, INFLITE Charters, Mount Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters, Nelson Tasman Air, Skydive Abel Tasman, Skydive Mt Cook and Skydive Franz Josef & Fox Glacier.

“Our whole team is very excited about the future for INFLITE and Heletranz Helicopters as a combined business” says Adam Joyce, CEO of INFLITE. “Joining forces enables us to offer a greater range of options

for our customers throughout New Zealand, and puts us in a strong position for future expansion. The opportunities ahead for our sector are enormous, with demand for premium travel and adventure tourism growing fast. We have enjoyed a great working relationship based on shared values and priorities for a long time, so this came as a natural extension of that. Our locations, aircraft fleets and people are very complementary.”

