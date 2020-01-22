Mayor Phil Goff’s statement on Fullers cancellations

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Today, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff convened a meeting of Fullers, the Harbourmaster, Auckland Transport, the Ports of Auckland and elected representatives including councillors Chris Darby and Pippa Coom, Chair of the Waiheke Local Board Cath Handley and Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye.

“I made clear my expectations that recent ferry cancellations were unacceptable, and the causes had to be addressed collaboratively by the parties directly involved. The inconvenience caused to Aucklanders is not acceptable. I also made clear my expectations that I want to see this issue resolved as soon as possible,” Phil Goff said.

“The discussions were positive, and progress was made. I have asked for a working party to be convened urgently, chaired by the Harbourmaster, and involving Fullers, Auckland Transport, Ports of Auckland and the cruise ship industry.

“I have asked the group to address the following issues relevant to the cancellations:

• whether the restrictions on cruise liner berthing currently from 7.30am to 9am can and should be extended

• what the appropriate safety parameters are for ferries when cruise liners are berthing

• the need for a better communication mechanism between the relevant parties.

“I have asked the working group to report back on these matters to elected representatives as soon as possible.”

