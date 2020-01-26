Labour can’t deliver infrastructure

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Labour’s track record on infrastructure is clear, it’s great at announcements but doesn’t believe in it and can’t deliver on its promises, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“The Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement this week about infrastructure – but it will be just that, an announcement that she won’t deliver on.

“Labour has been so incompetent that it won’t get any major infrastructure started this term. It’s failed to deliver KiwiBuild, it hasn’t started light rail down Dominion Road and it hasn’t delivered rapid rail in the Golden Triangle that it promised. Literally, all it has done is stop National’s projects going ahead. We have wasted three years.

“But it’s worse than that. Labour doesn’t actually believe in infrastructure. Phil Twyford believes we have over-invested in roads and Julie-Anne Genter thinks anyone who does want more is a ‘car fascist’. National has forced them into these announcements by winning the debate but announcements is all they will be.

“Any attempt to announce new infrastructure projects this week won’t in reality see the light of day. If the Prime Minister wants an honest campaign, she should start by admitting that while she’s great at announcements, she doesn’t believe in and can’t deliver infrastructure.

“National will build New Zealand’s infrastructure for the future.

“We will get New Zealand moving again by investing in the safe, efficient, high-quality highways that motorists deserve in return for all the tax Labour has stung them with.

“We will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act, develop a major pipeline of infrastructure projects, repeal the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax and not increase fuel taxes in our first term, use private capital to build the critical infrastructure New Zealand needs, and introduce legislation that will implement roadside drug testing.

“Unlike Labour, when I say I will do something, I will do it.

“National is the party of infrastructure and we will deliver.”

