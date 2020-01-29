Press Release – NZ Compare

Kiwi Music Preferences: How Where You Live Dictates Your Tunes

The U.S. might have celebrated the Grammy’s earlier this week, but Kiwis have nominated their musical preferences with a clear rock and pop preference. The latest research from online market research company, Opinion Compare, surveyed 1,239 New Zealanders 18+ to identify the most popular types of music listened to.

Rock 66%

Pop 65%

R & B 40%

Country 37%

Soul / Blues 35%

Soundtracks (film or TV) 33%

Dance / Electronic / House 31%

Classical (and/or Opera) 30%

Singer-songwriter 30%

Jazz 28%

Roots, reggae and dub 27%

Hip-Hop/Rap/Trap 26%

Folk 23%

Metal 23%

Indie 20%

Latin 11%

Grime / Garage 7%

K-Pop 3%

J-Pop 2%

Māori 1%

And while there were significant differences in musical preferences when looking at age and gender, where you live always plays a role in the music you like to listen to. Whether you love crooning along to country in Kerikeri or you’re a metal head in Morrinsville.

Residents in Auckland were 25% more likely than the average Kiwi to have listened to Dance/Electronic/House music, 24% more likely to have Hip-Hop/Rap on their shuffle and 42% more likely to favour Latin. Wellington residents saw Classical music as their 4th favoured genre with 38% nominating it as a preference. Country music is most popular in the Northland region, Jazz reached its peak in Canterbury, while Waikato residents the most likely to listen to metal.

It’s music on the move – when asked where they typically listen to music, 4 out of 5 Kiwis nominated their car, making it the most popular means to listen.

In the car 80%

While cooking or cleaning 54%

On my commute to work or school / college 49%

While socialising with friends 46%

While working or studying 41%

At concerts / gigs / festivals 40%

At bars or club 34%

When exercising or at the gym 32%

While relaxing at home 31%

While going to sleep 12%

When shopping 9%

At Karaoke 5%

Gavin Male, Managing Director of Opinion Compare, said “This research demonstrates the diversity of our musical preferences across the country. Although Pop and Rock music maintained their place as the most popular genre, seeing R&B, Country and Soul/Blues make the top 5 list, shows our eclectic tastes. The introduction of streaming services and technology has really changed not only how we’re listening to music but also what we listen to.”

