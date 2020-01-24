Press Release – Creative Creatures

Creative Creatures presents Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?

MOVE OVER PORNHUB! OUR STORIES & NEEDS ARE TAKING CENTRE STAGE

Gemishka Chetty and Aiwa Pooamorn (Go Home Curry Muncha) are back for 2020 Auckland Fringe with their brand new devised show “Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?” The show presents a satirical investigation into porn fetishes, unleashing a bold commentary on the hyper-sexualisation of pan-Asian women in pop culture. Bring a raincoat because it’s going to get wet!!

Pornhub’s 2019 in review showcased that ‘Japanese’ was the most searched term. Whereas ‘Korean,’ ‘Asian,’ and ‘Indian’ showed significant gains in ‘Most Searched for Terms of 2019’. Move over Pornhub because this show is going to be the most searched term – we are done being sexualised and dehumanised! We are putting our needs and stories first!

Chetty and Pooamorn are joined by a powerhouse of strong womxn – Ash Raju (An Organ of Soft Tissue), Ellie Lim (Other Chinese) and newcomer Yuen Ling Elaine Chun. These womxn bring their own personal stories and perspectives to this devised show, adding rich layers of soy sauce, chilli powder and everything nice.

“…Gemishka and Aiwa represent a breadth of newness in the creative sector. Their voices are contemporary, urgent, engaged and inspirational. Unashamed, unafraid, unapologetic, their works blends rhymes to rituals to create art that is confronting, complex and a call to arms for change…'”

– (Ahi Karunaharan)

“Aiwa and Gemishka are fearless performers, demolishing stereotypes and assumptions with wit, candour and more than a little sass. They take the greatest joy in surprising and outwitting audience expectations while simultaneously charming with their wordplay.”

– (Renee Liang)

‘Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?’ will be at Basement Theatre for two nights only – 28th and 29th February at 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn? plays

Dates: February 28th and 29th 2020 at 6:30PM

Venue: Basement Theatre

Tickets: $20 – $28

Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/feb/fringe-asian-woman or phone iTicket 09 361 1000



About Basement Theatre

Described by Metro Magazine as ‘the beating heart of Auckland Theatre’, Basement Theatre is a home to professional and budding theatre artists, comedians, dancers and musicians alike. Renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of artistic expression, Basement Theatre is Auckland’s culture-defining powerhouse.

Basement Theatre nurtures local live artistic voices that are unique and urgent, and aims to inspire and challenge New Zealand audiences and arts organisations, and reflect our diverse identities and experiences. The programme is made up of more than 80% New Zealand content, and more than 50% world premieres.

Basement Theatre is a Charitable Trust, and puts all profits back into the community through its extensive artist development programmes, and risk-share box office model. The organisation is committed to being a part of what makes the performing arts industry, and artists, in Auckland truly sustainable.

