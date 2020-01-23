Have we learnt nothing from the Holocaust?

Press Release – Holocaust Centre

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand is appalled and concerned by the recent use of Nazi symbols and actions of intolerance and antisemitism.

The Wanaka Sun reported at a recent rodeo event, members of the pro-rodeo movement lent out for their vehicle yelling “I am a Nazi” and signally with their arm in a pro-Nazi salute to protestors.

This was followed last week when a swastika was carved into Māori carving near Piha beach, by someone who has yet to be caught.

Then this morning members of the Wellington Jewish Progressive Congregation were greeted with fluorescent yellow swastikas and the word “Heil” which also appeared in several other inner-city locations.

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand (HCNZ) is disgusted by the actions of those responsible and asks for anyone who knows what happened in Piha and Wellington to contact police immediately.

HCNZ, CEO Chris Harris said “We must be vigilant to combat this hatred. People need to realise that prejudice and discrimination have no place in our society.”

Even though these actions were unrelated, New Zealand, as is the world over, is experiencing a growing trend of the resurgent flagrant use of Nazi symbols, antisemitic actions and intolerance of diversity.

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand (HCNZ) joins the world in marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz next Monday, with commemorations in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. We hope that everyone will stand together and reflect on one of our darkest times in human history, and pledge to uphold “Never again”.

