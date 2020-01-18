Hardship Fund must be fair

Press Release – Auckland Heart of the City

Heart of the City and the MP for Auckland Central, Hon Nikki Kaye are seeking action to ensure fair and fast resolution of support for businesses seriously affected by City Rail Link construction.

“Heart of the City was pleased that finally, after months of meetings, letters and ongoing advocacy by us and others, an announcement about a Hardship Fund was made prior to Christmas but said we would watch to ensure the support offered was fair. Unfortunately we have a number of concerns, including the approach to calculate relief based on a difference of market versus actual rent, the eligibility criteria and timeframes,” said Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City. ”It’s very disappointing that some businesses will be ruled out and won’t even get an opportunity to be heard.“

A number of discussions have taken place with impacted businesses and City Rail Link Limited, culminating in the development of the Fund, but feedback we have received from some impacted businesses expresses shock and dismay at what is proposed. We have been asked to convene a meeting with the project sponsors and City Rail Link Limited to help resolve these matters.

“These businesses have faced an unprecedented situation that is out of their control and they deserve to be treated fairly and with respect. We will be asking the Minister of Transport, the Mayor of Auckland and City Rail Link Limited to work through these matters in order to quickly provide appropriate support to those who need it,” says Viv Beck, Chief Executive of Heart of the City.

