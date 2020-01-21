Glass Heart String Choir bring their Baroque-Pop to NZ

Press Release – Home Alone Music

Seattle’s Glass Heart String Choir bring their Baroque-Pop to New Zealand

Seattle duo Glass Heart String Choir have an affinity with New Zealand which began when guitar-player and vocalist Ian Williams toured the country with US Chamber-pop songwriter Shenandoah Davis back in 2018. On the trip he met New Zealand artists such as Anthonie Tonnon, and dream-pop band French for Rabbits who he later joined on their US tours.

In February 2020, he will be returning to New Zealand with his own project Glass Heart String Choir alongside harp-player, violinist and composer Katie Mosehauer. Their extensive tour covers the north and south weaving from Auckland to Dunedin with stops including Okarito, Hokitika, Rangiora and Palmerston North

Glass Heart String Choir’s music is compelling in its use of sweeping cinematic strings layered and looped, intricate harp, piano and guitar arrangements, and Ian’s engaging and emotive vocal delivery. Their songs hark back to baroque composition technique at times, but also draw from classic folk writers such as Leonard Cohen and contemporary counter-parts such as Joanna Newsom, and Andrew Bird.

On the tour they will be joined by some of New Zealand’s finest including French for Rabbits, celebrated writer Rose Lu, Auckland songwriter Mali Mali, Dunedin’s Lucy Hunter and more.

Sun 2 Feb – Victoria Park – Rangiora with Amira Grenell + more (hosted by the Waimakariri Arts Council) – Koha

Tue 4 Feb – House Concert – Wellington with Timothy Blackman, Rose Lu & Stacey Teague ^

Wed 5 Feb – Nivara Lounge – Hamilton with Emme Smith*

Thu 6 Feb – Wine Cellar – Auckland with Mali Mali*

Fri 7 Feb – 4TH Wall Theatre – New Plymouth with French for Rabbits ^

Sat 8 Feb – Sitting Room Sessions – Napier^

Sun 9 Feb – The Globe – Palmerston North with French for Rabbits^

Mon 10 Feb – Rogue & Vagabond – Wellington with French for Rabbits – Free

Wed 12 Feb – Mussel Inn – Takaka supporting Prosad

Thu 13 Feb – East St Café – Nelson*

Sat 15 Feb – Old Lodge Theatre – Hokitika*

Sun 16 Feb – Donovan’s Store – Okarito

Fri 21 Feb – Dog with Two Tails – Dunedin with Lucy Hunter*

Sat 22 Feb – Ma Maison – Akaroa*

Sun 23 Feb – Christchurch Folk Club – Christchurch

ends

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url