Finalists Named for the Inaugural NZ Primary Health Awards

29 January 2020



He Tohu Mauri Ora

Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora

He tāngata/wahine Pūkenga

He tāngata/wahine Mākohakoha

He tāngata/wahine tino māia

Through the work you are all doing, our whānau, our community and our nation prosper.

Organisers of the inaugural New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora are excited to announce the judges’ decisions about who the finalists are!

Forty-two finalists – listed below – from close to 180 entrants to the first ever national primary healthcare awards are ready to find out if they will be the stars of primary care 2020.

Winners will be announced at a special Gala Awards Night in Auckland on 29 February.



Awards judges looked for individuals and teams who made an impact on healthcare services, moving New Zealand closer to a country where all people get the care they need when they need it.

Five entries were also recognised as Highly Commended – see list below.

Calibre is amazing!

Judge Convenor Professor Linda Bryant says she was wowed by the submissions and that the calibre of the awards has been amazing.

“Feedback from the judges is that it has been an eye-opener as to the incredible people and services we have, and it was very difficult to judge as there were so many that were so close.

“They wanted to have so many more acknowledged for the work that is being done. Really tough decisions,” Professor Bryant says.

The people and teams who have made it onto the awards short list have shown a mix of sustainability, creative and original thought, collaboration and courage.

In addition to the awards finalists below, there will also be a Supreme Award winner, chosen from all the category winners on the night.

About the awards

The prestigious new national awards support and reward primary healthcare innovation, collaboration and outcomes. Twenty-one awards categories and the Supreme Award cover pharmacy, general practice, primary care nursing, practice management, industry suppliers and more.

The awards are organised by the Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc and generously supported by principal sponsor the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and other high-profile health sector groups.

A complete list of finalists is attached, and more information about their entries can be viewed tomorrow 30 January on the NZ Primary Healthcare Awards website nzphawards.co.nz as well as NZDoctor.co.nz and PharmacyToday.co.nz

Gala Awards Night

The Gala celebrations kick off from 6pm at Shed 10 on the Auckland waterfront. Television presenter Kanoa Lloyd will emcee and DJ Bronson will set the mood.

The night will bring together some of New Zealand’s leading healthcare professionals and representatives from government, non-government and private industry to mix, mingle, and celebrate the best of the best in primary healthcare.

Tickets are on sale now ($225 + GST). Limited seats are available, and ticket sales close on 14 February. To book a seat, email Emma Houltham: nzphawards@pgnz.org.nz.

Principal sponsor

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

Gold sponsors

BDO New Zealand, Blue Star, College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Green Cross Health, Habit Group, Medispace, Medtech, Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Society, Pharmacy Guild, ProPharma, Sanofi, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Spark Health, and Total Healthcare

