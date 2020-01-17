Press Release – New Zealand Police

“Favona Homicide: Police name 57-year-old victim as investigation continues”

Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police are continuing with Operation Truro, the homicide investigation launched in Favona on Wednesday.

Today, Police can name the victim as 57-year-old Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

Ms Fisi’ihoi was located deceased at a property on Calthorp Close in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police have since completed a thorough scene examination at the address.

A post-mortem examination has also been completed.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says there is no doubt that the incident is of concern to residents in Favona and wider community.

“In recent days our Communities staff have been speaking with key partners in the community to address any concerns they may have.

“Our team of detectives are continuing their work and will be following a number of lines of enquiry in the coming days.

“At this stage of our enquiry we are still unable to speculate whether an earlier incident on Calthorp Close is connected to this investigation or not.”

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Anyone who may want to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

