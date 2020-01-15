Favona Homicide: Police investigation continues this evening

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police are continuing its homicide investigation into the death of a person in Favona in the early hours of this morning.

Police have been at the property on Calthorp Close today conducting a scene examination, which is expected to continue through to tomorrow.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says a team of detectives are on the case and are working hard to determine what has occurred.

“At this stage Police can confirm the victim is a woman, however we are not able to comment further around the victim’s identity until formal identification has been completed.”

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Vickers says Police are still investigating an earlier incident on Calthorp Close that occurred on 4 December last year.

“At this point it is too early to speculate as to whether these two incidents are connected or not, but this is forming part of our investigation.”

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

