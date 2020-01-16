Press Release – MetService

Cool southeasterlies keep cloud in the east – otherwise fine

MetService is forecasting cool southeasterlies over the next few days, keeping cloud in the east, while other areas will be fine. Sunday sees warm temperatures returning to many places.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best explains: “A ridge of high pressure over the South Island has been anchored there over the past few days, and this slow moving-pressure pattern has led to a cool southeast flow over the North Island. As a consequence, cloudy skies have dominated the weather for areas east of the Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa ranges. This trend is set to continue through the weekend, as the ridge stays firmly in place.”

Those under cloudy skies and experiencing southeasterlies will have asked the question “When is summer coming?”, and temperatures today, Friday and even Saturday from Gisborne to Masterton will be around 5 or 6 degrees cooler than their expected highs for this time of the year.

However, from Sunday, temperatures recover to the mid to high 20’s, and places like Hamilton and Taumarunui may reach 30 degrees. Parts of the South Island also sees a warming up, with Alexandra and Wanaka expected to reach 29C from today through to Monday, and Invercargill rises to 24C on Saturday.

There are a number of outdoor events taking place over the next few days which may be weather dependent. The T20 Black Clash in Napier on Friday 17 January can expect mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Around ‘bat-off’, temperatures should be about 16C with gentle to moderate southeasterly wind.

In Wellington, the Pasifika Festival runs from around midday to 6pm on Saturday. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions are expected in the Capital, with the start of the event expecting a temperature of 18C, dropping to around 16C in the evening. Mr Best advises to take a few layers to protect against the southerly. Meanwhile in Auckland, the ASB Classic Auckland continues through to Saturday evening, with fine and warm weather expected.

For Queenstown’s Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, featuring Billy Idol amongst others, although it might not exactly be “Hot in the City” temperatures will rise to around 25C, with sunshine interrupted by some high cloud. Southerly breezes for the event.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, the Fiji Meteorological Service is expected to name a tropical cyclone later today which is expected to impact Fiji, Tonga and surrounding islands.

