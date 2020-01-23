Christchurch’s Bread & Circus Festival is Back

Press Release – World Buskers Festival

Wednesday 22 January, 2020

Christchurch’s Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival is Back & Expecting to Profit From Increased Central City Visitors.

Bread & Circus runs from 23 January – 16 February 2020.

Tomorrow the biggest and best street performance festival in the country opens its doors for the next three weeks across the city of Otautahi, Christchurch.

A selection of internationally renowned talent will hit our central city streets and venues to suit every taste and budget, delighting and inspiring what are expected to be the biggest crowds seen in the central city since the earthquakes.

Festival Producer Strut & Fret NZ, and ChristchurchNZ are thrilled to present this year’s Bread & Circus Festival which builds on the rich 25-year history of ‘the buskers’ in the city. It is a particularly significant year for festival, as artists expect ‘back to normal’ foot traffic to woo, entertain and make their living via their hats. A new busker pitch is situated at the Bridge of Remembrance to profit off the now bourgeoning Cashel Mall, where foot traffic has now surpassed numbers from 2008.

With Riverside Market well open, and a strong consolidated hospitality offering operating in the central city, the festival has consolidated its venues around Cathedral Square and The Terrace – and the famous Spiegeltent will sit opposite Scott Statue Park. Other indoor venues include Christchurch Casino’s Sixty60 on Peterborough, the Isaac Theatre Royal and a Back Stage Social Club situated at the Arts Centre.

Blanc de Blanc is headlining the festival with a ‘champagne cabaret’ showing every night in the Spiegeltent. Blanc de Blanc is here direct from a triumphant season in Las Vegas and is an absolute must-see.

We’ll also see some fabulous New Zealand performances from the likes of Shay Horay, Dai Henwood, Cal Wilson and Deacon the Vampire.

The ever-popular festival galas will return to the Isaac Theatre Royal as will the immersive long-table dining event, Feast of Fools, set to take place at an iconic and mysterious Christchurch location.

Scott Maidment, Director of Strut & Fret NZ is excited about the festival line up this year. “This is the biggest, best and boldest buskers’ festival in New Zealand and we’ve secured some incredible local and international acts for the 2020 programme.”

“It’s a great summer festival and we’re looking forward to revelling in the sunshine. Some of the best international artists are here and they’re getting ready to party with us in Christchurch.”

Karena Finnie, Head of Major & Business Events at ChristchurchNZ, said Bread & Circus has evolved into an “international-quality event” featuring the best global and local talent.

“The Bread and Circus World Buskers Festival is part of Ōtautahi Christchurch’s cultural DNA, and continues to attract people from right across New Zealand to experience its unique vibe and world-class entertainment. We love seeing our city streets filled with people, noise and laughter and can’t wait for this year’s event to kick off this week.”

Audiences can stay up to date with festival information and ticketing at www.breadandcircus.co.nz.

