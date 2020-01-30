CHINA CRISIS Announce August 2020 Australian And NZ Tour
Liverpudlian 80’s new wave Legends CHINA CRISIS tour Australia and New Zealand for the First Time Ever to perform all their Greatest Hits along with fan favourites.
“Musically the sound was crisp and all the favourite songs were played”
CHINA CRISIS were formed in 1979 by Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon who are still in absolute top form – “great music and very witty banter!”
“Gary Daly could easily have had a career in stand-up”
CHINA CRISIS were part of a vibrant early 1980’s second Liverpool-based musical renaissance responsible for producing OMD, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Teardrop Explodes, A Flock of Seagulls and Frankie Goes to Hollywood. In an era of flamboyance and dressing up in pop, China Crisis had an almost spectral presence; a group concerned with their music, but not their image.
CHINA CRISIS continues to blow audiences away with the quality of their performances – “incredible night CHINA CRISIS are mint”. They will perform all their best-loved hits from their incredible catalogue with their full band including – Wishful Thinking, Working With Fire and Steel, Black Man Ray, Arizona Sky, African and White, King in a Catholic Style, Christian, Tragedy and Mystery and more which is guaranteed to leave everyone smiling at the end.
China Crisis August 2020 Australian and NZ Tour Dates
Thursday 6th – BRISBANE -Triffid
Friday 7th – SYDNEY – Factory Theatre
Saturday 8th – MELBOURNE – Corner Hotel
Sunday 9th – ADELAIDE – The Gov
Wednesday 12th – WELLINGTON – San Fran
Thursday 13th – AUCKLAND – Tuning Fork
Tickets:
Pre Sale – Friday 31st January 2020, 12pm Local Time – Monday 3rd February 2020, 12pm Local Time
On Sale – Monday 3rd February 2020, 12pm Local Time
From AU: https://metropolistouring.com/china-crisis-2020/
From NZ: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/china-crisis-2020/
