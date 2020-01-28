AUT boosts AI expertise with new AiLab

Press Release – Auckland University of Technology

There is no question that artificial intelligence’s influence on our daily life will only increase. AUT’s Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies has partnered with Dr John Flackett to create an Artificial Intelligence Lab (AiLab) focused on developing solutions for everyday life and business, improving life for New Zealanders.

The AiLab will be part of AUT’s existing artificial intelligence initiatives based in the Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies. and will work not only within the University but with industry partners.

Dr Flackett, co-founder of AiLab in Adelaide, South Australia, will establish the AiLab while AI Specialist in Residence. He will be based in AUT’s School of Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences. AiLab will promote information and knowledge engineering technologies across schools and faculties within AUT as well as acting as a link between academic research and commercial partners.

Dean of Design and Creative Technologies, Professor Guy Littlefair, says having Dr Flackett join AUT for a year to further advance the University’s AI capabilities is a fantastic opportunity. “The possibilities of AI are enormous. We’ve asked John to take the lead in creating the AiLab as a way of building on our existing work. AiLab will provide world-class AI support, education and resources for industry, government and community. I’m excited to see what the Lab will produce and am delighted Dr Flackett has taken the opportunity to work with our great University of Technology.”

Dr Flackett says he’s looking forward to his time at AUT. “It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m honoured to be able to work with AUT’s academics and partners to help promote the ethical use of AI technologies during my residency.”

Dr Flackett’s residency begins in late April 2020 and is for a period of 12 months. Potential partners and other interested partners are invited to get in touch with Dr Flackett via Yvonne Chan, Director of Engagement for Design and Creative Technologies.

