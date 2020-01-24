Auckland Anniversary and Waitangi Day rubbish and recycling

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish and recycling services will be collected one day later than usual following the Auckland Anniversary public holiday on Monday 27 January.

Changes to your rubbish and recycling collection may occur due to Waitangi Day.

If your collection day falls on the Thursday (Waitangi Day) or Friday, Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish and recycling bins will be collected one day later than usual. Normal collections will resume Monday 10 February.

Public holidays bring additional amounts of rubbish and recycling for our team to collect and manage. Our contractors lift more than 55,000 crates every week but overfilled recycling crates can be a health and safety hazard for them. Please make sure they can safely lift and sort your crate.

Please note extra recycling can also be dropped off for free at the Lincoln Street Transfer Station.

The refuse transfer station at 60 Lincoln Street is open between 9am and 4pm on Sundays and public holidays. The station’s normal hours are 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The Hamilton Organic Centre, which accepts green waste from members of the public and from commercial operators, is also open every day from 8am to 5pm.

Recycling the right way – quick tips:

• When recycling paper and cardboard, flatten and compress the items as much as you can, and wedge them between your crate and black rubbish bag(s) so they are less likely to blow away. Cardboard boxes must be flattened and be no bigger than 75cm x 75cm.

•

• Pop plastics and cans at the bottom of the recycling crate and secure with glass items on top. The lighter items will be less likely to blow away in the wind.

•

For more information, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz

More recycling options coming soon

Hamilton is giving rubbish bags the sack in favour of an exciting new kerbside rubbish and recycling service starting in July 2020. The new service will introduce a food scraps bin and two separate wheelie bins for collecting rubbish and recycling. The existing recycling crates will be used for glass only.

Look out for a flyer coming your way in February with information on the new service. Handy information booklets and collection calendars for each property will be delivered with the bins from April 2020. More information about the new smarter, greener and cleaner kerbside rubbish and recycling service and how it will help reduce our waste footprint is available at fightthelandfill.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url