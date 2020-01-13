3,100 Miles. 52 Days. 1 City Block.

Press Release – Elephant Publicity

The Australasian premiere of a remarkable documentary that challenges the outer limits of human potential hits NZ theatres next month, following the world’s longest certified road race. 3100 Run and Become will have a NZ theatrical release from Feb 11, ahead of a digital release on March 3, 2020.

3100: Run and Become, from NYC director Sanjay Rawal (with stunning cinematography from award winning DP Sean Kirby), is an uplifting and intimate portrait of endurance runners who push themselves to the edge of physical and mental collapse, as they endeavour to challenge the boundaries of impossibility. It’s “Chariots of Fire” meets “Samsara.”

________________________________________

“It is a race so long that runners need a haircut during it. They can get through 20 pairs of shoes. They run more than two marathons a day. For almost two months. On five hours of sleep a night.”

– BBC Sport

Watch the Trailer here:

https://vimeo.com/266754781

________________________________________

“A remarkable achievement on many levels… the concept of running has never been made so expansive.” – Paula M. Levine, Woman Around Town

“Beautifully captures the heart and inspiration of all who close their eyes, take a breath, and open their hearts to life.” – Pamela Powell, Reel Honest Reviews

“[A] meditation in the same way distance running can be – carefully paced with flashes of both beauty and pain.” – Outside Magazine



“Rawal’s well-shot film is engaging — particularly for those with an interest in running and/or meditation.” – Kimber Meyers, Los Angeles Times

________________________________________

3100: Run and Become follows an unassuming Finnish runner (Ashprihanal) and an Austrian cellist (Shamita) in their attempt to complete the world’s longest certified foot race, the Self Transcendence 3100 Mile Race. The 3100 promises personal expansion and, indeed, participants come from around the world to shatter their limitations and discover a deeper sense of self. The small group of competitors gather to run a distance that approximates a US cross-country run — a total of 3,100 miles. The race requires 60 miles per day for 52 straight days, or 5,649 laps around one city block in Queens, NY.

Ashprihanal and Shamita’s 3100 mile journey takes the audience from the heart of this astonishing event in an urban city, to sites around the world where ancient cultures have held running sacred for millennia, including the Kalahari Desert, Arizona’s Navajo Reservation, and to the sacred mountain temples of Japan. Through the heroic stories of three other runners (Shaun Martin, a Navajo runner and Board Member of Wings of America; Gaolo of the San Bushmen of the Kalahari; and Gyoman-san of the Monks of Mt. Hiei, Japan) 3100: Run and Become explores more than just competitiveness and athletic prowess. Participants run not for glory, but for spiritual enlightenment, universal oneness –or because they simply have the responsibility to run.

Director Sanjay Rawal will be in NZ for the theatrical screening and is available for interviews. The screenings have been supported by some of NZ’s running elite including Lisa Tamati, Vajin Armstrong and two-time race finisher Harita Davies. All of these runners are available for media interviews as ambassadors of 3100: Run and Become.

New Zealand screenings for 3100: Run and Become:

Following each screening is a Q&A with Sanjay Rawal and Harita Davies

(with other guests as listed)

AUCKLAND:

Rialto Cinemas. Feb 11 @ 6:15 pm w/ NZ ultra-distance champ Vajin Armstrong.

CHRISTCHURCH:

Lumière Cinemas. Feb 13 & 14 @ 6.30pm w/ NZ ultra-distance champ Vajin Armstrong.

WELLINGTON:

Penthouse Cinema. Feb 17 @ 6:15 pm w/ NZ ultra-distance champ Lisa Tamati.

DIGITAL: iTunes and Amazon from March 3.

Website and Social Media:

Official Website: https://3100film.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/3100film

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3100film/

Dropbox link to images and clips: 3100 Dropbox

