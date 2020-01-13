2020 ASB Classic Champions crowned

Press Release – ASB Classic

Serena Williams is the 2020 ASB Classic champion winning a scintillating singles final in Auckland.

The America sporting icon had to survive a stern test from her younger compatriot Jessica Pegula who put up an admirable fight. But in the end Williams, who is one the greatest tennis players of all time, used her years of experience to win in straight sets 6-3 6-4.

Both players walked onto the court with big expectations and looking to become the latest in an illustrious list of champions at the ASB Classic including former grand slam winners Venus Williams, Lindsay Davenport and Sloane Stephens.

Pegula made the perfect start breaking Williams’ serve and giving herself a handy 3-1 lead. However, Williams roared back into life with a couple of screaming forehand winners denying Pegula the crucial double break she was after. At 3-3 Williams hit a scorching backhand winner to capture the 7th game and continued her deadly assault to take the first set 6-3.

In the second set Williams continued her dominance on her serve as Pegula was forced to fight to hold hers. However, Pegula wasn’t going to just hand the crown to Williams saving three championship points in her service game at 3-5. Williams was firmly in control serving for the match and hammered a backhand winner down the line on championship point to claim her 73rd WTA singles title and first as a mum.

The world No. 10 wowed crowds all week with her power, athleticism and championship mettle. The ASB Classic now has the most successful women’s tennis player etched on its list of champions.

In the doubles finals Americans Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammed ended Williams chance of winning two titles on finals day. Townsend and Muhammed delivered a faultless performance beating the former world No.1s Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4.

