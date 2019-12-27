Woman in custody following serious incident in Papatoetoe

Press Release – New Zealand Police

December 26th, 2019

Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Jared Pirret:

A 31-year-old woman has been taken into custody following a serious incident in Papatoetoe today.

At around 10:15am a single-crewed Police unit carried out a routine traffic stop of a motorcycle on Dennis Road.

After being approached and spoken to by the officer, the rider dismounted their motorbike, got into the empty Police car, locked it and drove it away.

An extensive search was immediately launched across the Papatoetoe area by Police with the assistance of the Armed Response Team and Eagle helicopter.

The Police vehicle was located abandoned on Hamilton Road, Papatoetoe around 12:35pm.

Enquiries led Police to a nearby address on Tui Road where the woman was taken into custody around 1:05pm.

The woman is likely to face a number of charges in connection with this incident, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The recovered Police car sustained minor damage however no Police property was found missing upon its recovery.

Police firearms remained secured in the vehicle during the incident.

This is a concerning incident involving an offender who has taken extremely reckless measures to avoid being detained.

I would like to commend the work of officers who acted to find and apprehend her and retrieve the stolen Police car.

Thankfully the Police officer whose vehicle was stolen was not injured during the incident, but they are understandably shaken and will be supported.

Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation while enquiries to locate the woman were underway.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident will be undertaken, including into relevant policies and procedures.

The Independent Police Complaints Authority will also be notified.

