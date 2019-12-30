What route would you like on Whangamata’s new boardwalk?

Press Release – Thames Coromandel District Council

What route would you like to take on Whangamata’s new boardwalk?

(Click to view or download the concept plan)

We’ve got two proposals for the route of a wooden boardwalk running along Whangamata’s beachfront, which will protect our dune systems and promote better walking access, and we want to hear what option you prefer.

“This boardwalk will improve pedestrian and cycling connections along the beachfront and improve and enhance Whangamata’s precious dune system,” says Whangamata Community Board Chair Ken Coulam. “The walkway will also seek to improve beach access points along the esplanade to reduce erosion issues and wind-blown sand.”

“The boardwalk will be a shared pathway, allowing people to walk from Hunt Road through to the esplanade and Williamson Park,” says Mr Coulam. “This will be a real asset to the waterfront, as well as providing opportunities to reduce impact on our precious dune environment and provide a staged dune planting programme.”

“To make the project affordable to ratepayers, our Board have prioritised budget for the first stage of the walkway from Mooloo Cresent to the Whangamata Surf Club at Williamson Park,” says Mr Coulam.

There’s two route alignment options between Mooloo Crescent and the Esplanade that we want to get feedback on:

• Option one (green): A walkway encouraging people through the crest of the dune system, or

• Option two (red): an alignment that follows the existing informal pathway back from the coast.

We also want to hear what you think about the proposed re-alignment of the beach accessways along the Esplanade and any other comments in general about the design.

The project also includes new seating, landscaping and improved access points from surrounding streets.

“The project also offers the opportunity to provide some cultural elements, as well as subtle lighting along the Esplanade,” says our project manager, Ross Ashby. “There will be some dune re-shaping, particularly along the Esplanade to move windblown sand to the seaward side of the dunes to provide further erosion protection.”

To provide your feedback, please complete this online survey or pick up a hard copy for the Whangamata Service Centre, 620 Port Road.

For more information see tcdc.govt.nz/whangaboardwalk.

We’ll have a public drop-in session between 10am-12pm on Monday 27 January which is Auckland Anniversary weekend at the Whangamata Service Centre, 620 Port Road.

