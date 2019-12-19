Up and Coming Kiwi talent taking on the Global Stage

Press Release – Grow NZ Business

Up and coming talent from Auckland University have worked with Grow NZ Business to launch a new venture that now has members across 161 countries, demonstrating the quality of talent coming through the University pipeline.

Grow NZ Business provides advisory services to over 8,000 kiwi businesses with most of them want assistance with revenue growth and marketing. Many cannot yet afford to engage the expertise of a marketing agency or have had a less than positive experience with what is largely an unregulated industry. “We advise so many businesses on how to grow and we saw a need in the market for “do it yourself marketing” states Managing Director, Jamie Farmer. “There are many start-ups boot strapping their way to becoming a viable business as well as established businesses who want to do their own marketing inhouse. We saw an opportunity and thought we would lead from the front and show what can be done by leveraging local talent and the partner network of Grow NZ Business.” So we engaged with the Auckland University to source local talent from the Marketing programme and offered internships.

Working with the team of interns, branding, content and go to market strategy was developed in a cost-effective manner utilising lean start up test and learn methodology. “We started with a small test in New Zealand and quickly had a couple of hundred sign ups. Next we tested in Australia, and had the same outcome. Then the team got bold, and we had a crack at a comparatively small global launch. DIY Digital Marketing now has thousands of members across 161 countries, something the team is very proud of”.

To date Grow NZ has hired 10 interns, who work with the company while completing their degrees. Jamie says there are two non-negotiatables that come with the internships, “the interns must add value to our business and our clients, and we in turn must add value to our interns, in the form of real life practical business experience and training on the job.”

Now the results of the initiative are putting NZ on the global stage.

One of Jamie’s early graduates, Georgia Vidal, has led the DIY execution from scratch during her time with Grow NZ Business, a terrific commercial experience for someone early in their career.

“Our aim is to help small businesses grow by providing the latest and most relevant digital marketing technology and skills for business owners to effectively carry out their own marketing strategies. No big budget needed. This is marketing everyone can achieve in true do- it-yourself style.” Says Georgia.

During her time with Grow NZ, Georgia and her fellow interns have been exposed to market research, financial modelling, project management and the lean start up methodology, which fuels their enthusiam, capabilities and opportunities for the future.

“We have amazing talent in New Zealand who can achieve amazing outcomes when given the opportunity, and DIY Digital Marketing is a great example of that. Guide, challenge, be flexible and then get out of their way,” is Jamie’s advice when it comes to harnessing the potential of the next generation.

For more information on Grow NZ Business visit www.grownzbusiness.co.nz

For more information on DIY Digital Marketing visit the website www.DIYdigitalmarketing.io

About Grow NZ Business



Grow NZ Business is a business advisory service designed to help kiwi businesses grow.

Through its trusted partner network, Grow connects kiwi companies with credible, world class solutions across all facets of business, saving you valuable time and money, and giving you the confidence to get on with what you do best – growing your business.

About DIY Digital Marketing



At DIY, we believe anyone can successfully conduct their own marketing with the right marketing tools and knowledge.

Combining years of marketing knowledge with the latest marketing trends, we simplify it for you so you can make the right choice for your business.. Whether you are a start-up blogger, a restaurant owner or a well-established retailer, we have all the relevant marketing tools for you to grow your business.

DIY Digital Marketing is fuelled by the expertise of parent company, Grow NZ Business and its wholly owned marketing agency, Grow Digital Marketing.

