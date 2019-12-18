Press Release – Plus1

The Narcs’ Andy Dickson joins Midge Ure & Mockers

The 1980s tour just got even better with news Andy Dickson is opening all North Island shows – Auckland, Wellington, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Hamilton.

The tour is headlined by Ultravox frontman Midge Ure and his Band Electronica performing Ultravox’s classic Vienna album in its entirety, plus Visage & solo classics. The Mockers will also perform a full-length set. Secure your tickets soon – some shows are close to sell out!

BUY NOW – MIDGE URE – MOCKERS – ANDY DICKSON

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url