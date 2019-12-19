SH2 Maramarua passing lane closures during holiday period

Press Release – NZTA

19 December 2019

SH2 Maramarua passing lane closures during busy holiday period

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that passing lanes at Maramarua on State Highway 2 will be closed for safety reasons during busy Christmas and New Year holiday travel periods.

SH2 is the main highway connection between Auckland and the Coromandel and Tauranga.

Acting Waikato Transport System Manager Rob Campbell says the closures will make the road safer for all road users in heavy traffic by maintaining a steady flow and preventing crashes as traffic merges at the end of the passing lane.

For eastbound traffic, the three passing lanes on SH2 near Mangatawhiri Road, Kopuku Road and Heaven’s Rest will be closed:

Saturday 21 December 9am to 5pm

Sunday 22 December 9am to 5pm

Friday 27 December 9am to 5pm

Saturday 28 December 9am to 5pm.

For westbound traffic, the two passing lanes near Heaven’s Rest and the Maramarua Golf Club will be closed:

Thursday 2 January 9am to 10pm

Friday 3 January 9am to 10pm

Sunday 5 January 9am to 10pm

“Slightly longer queues can be expected when the passing lanes are closed but we expect minimal impact to overall travel times. We ask drivers to be patient and allow extra time for their journeys, so everyone gets where they’re going safely,” says Mr Campbell.

Reopening of the passing lanes and ramps will depend on the traffic flow. If traffic remains heavy, the closures will remain in place for longer.

