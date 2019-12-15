Press Release – New Zealand Police

“Police appeal for information – aggravated robbery “

Waitemata Police are seeking public’s help in identifying these offenders who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery at around 12:30am on Friday 13 December.

The armed offenders entered the Gull Service Station in Greville Road, North Shore and took a large amount of cigarettes before leaving in a stolen silver Nissan Tiida.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Tomlinson Street, Manurewa.

There were no reports of any injuries.

If you recognise these men, or if you have information that could lead to their arrest, please contact the Waitemata East CIB on 105 or email Callum.McNeill@Police.govt.nz quoting file number 191213/8344.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestopper on 0508 555 111.

