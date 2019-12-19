Nielsen Book Announces the #1 Christmas Bestseller

Press Release – Nielsen NZ

19 December 2019

Nielsen Book Announces the Beast of Buckingham Palace is



the #1 Christmas Bestseller



Auckland, NZ, 19 December 2019 – Author David Walliams tops Nielsen’s 2019 Christmas Bestsellers list with The Beast of Buckingham Palace, having sold over 3,600 copies during the week 8 December to 14 December 2019. According to Nielsen Book, the leading provider of search, commerce, consumer research and retail sales analysis services for the book industry, this is the second time David Walliams has held the top spot on the chart. His debut at number one was in 2017 with Bad Dad.

David Walliams’ The Beast of Buckingham Palace beat Lee Child’s Blue Moon to number one, with both authors competing for the number one spot for the previous two years running, as well as alternating who held the coveted top spot for the last four weeks. Not only has David Walliams provided 2019’s Christmas number one, but he is also the number one selling author in 2019 across all his combined titles with more than 83,000 copies sold year-to-date.

The best-selling New Zealand-published title is Vegful by Nadia Lim, her ninth cookbook tracked through Nielsen BookScan since 2012, with Vegful selling over 11,000 copies year-to-date. Her first cookbook, Nadia’s Kitchen was published off the back of her winning appearance in MasterChef New Zealand and went on to sell over 4,000 copies through BookScan.

“Christmas is such a vital time for the New Zealand book industry,” said Nevena Nikolic, Territory Manager, Nielsen Book NZ. “Nearly 20% of total volume sales for the year are put through the tills in the 4-week period leading up to Christmas, many of which are new release titles, showing just how important the Christmas period is to driving new book sales.”



The Top 10 Christmas Bestsellers list contains a mix of Fiction (two titles), Children’s (five titles) and Non-Fiction (three titles), with Children’s books dominating the list, and four New Zealand-published titles featuring in positions five through eight.

Nielsen Book Top 10 Christmas Bestseller List (ranked by copies sold in week 8 December to 14 December 2019)*:

1. The Beast of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams (HarperCollins)

2. Blue Moon: Jack Reacher 24 by Lee Child (Penguin Random House)

3. Dog Man 8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. Wrecking Ball: Diary of a Wimpy Kid 14 by Jeff Kinney (Penguin Random House)

5. Vegful by Nadia Lim (Nude Food Inc)

6. The Dinky Donkey by Craig Smith and Katz Cowley (illustrator) (Scholastic)

7. Straight 8 by Kieran Read with Scotty Stevenson (Upstart Press)



8. Edmonds My First Cookbook from Goodman Fielder (Hachette)

9. The Sun Sister: The Seven Sisters by Lucinda Riley (Pan Macmillan)

10. Guinness World Records 2020 (Pan Macmillan)

*Data sourced from Nielsen BookScan New Zealand Total Market measuring print book sales in New Zealand through its defined panel.



The Christmas period is good news for authors, publishers and book retailers of all sizes. During an average Christmas sales week, approximately 40,000 separate book titles are sold—that is more than an average week during the rest of the year when approximately 30,000 separate titles are sold, showing the extent to which buyers go beyond the normal title range when it comes to choosing their Christmas gifts.

