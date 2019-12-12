New Police dog teams ‘repawt’ for duty

Press Release – New Zealand Police



Nine new Police patrol dog teams graduate today from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre (Thursday 12 December), keen and ready for operational duties.

Six of the officers are first time dog handlers embarking on a new phase of their police careers while three are experienced handlers qualifying with new dogs. Four of the new teams will be working across Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland, Waitemata and Counties Manukau), two in Wellington and one each in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Central Districts.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator of Police Dogs, says the graduating handlers and dogs have worked hard to achieve their operational qualification which follows months of intense training in their home districts and at the Police Dog Training Centre.

“It’s a proud day for the handlers and those who have supported them along the way. Becoming an operational handler is a great achievement, and pretty special for those starting out in their Dog Section careers, and their more experienced colleagues.”

Those graduating are:

• Senior Constable Cam Davies and Igar (2) from Taranaki (Central District) who has previously worked with two dogs.

• Constable Josh Robertson and Blue (13 months), Wellington, who has previously worked with Gazza and Iko.

• Constable Cam Mullenger and Manaia (21 months), Wellington, who has previously worked with Loki.

• Constable Sam Koome and Iwa (2), Tamaki Makaurau.

• Constable Michael Casey and Oden (20 months), Tamaki Makaurau.

• Constable Jamie MacKenzie and Pago (19 months), Tamaki Makaurau.

• Constable Brendan Munster and Primo (3), Tamaki Makaurau.

• Constable Shaun McGillivray and Justice (22 months), Waikato

• Constable Blair Robertson and Frank (2), Rotorua, (Bay of Plenty).

The graduation ceremony begins at 1pm, NZ Police Dog Training Centre, Dante Road, Trentham.

