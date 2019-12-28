Labour taking and taking from New Zealanders

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

As New Zealanders finish off the year their wallets and bank accounts are significantly lighter due to Labour cancelling National’s planned tax cuts, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“The average New Zealander would have an extra $1850 in their pocket this Christmas if the Government hadn’t cancelled the tax cuts the previous National Government legislated for in 2017.

“National’s tax package would benefit the average earner by $1060 a year and would have kicked in on 1 April 2018. That means by Christmas New Zealanders’ savings accounts could have had an additional $1850 in them.

“This is before you even take into account the rising cost of living which is a result of this Government piling on more taxes and costly regulations.

“Under this Government Kiwis are doing it tough. In the last financial year $480 million has been paid out in hardship grants. New Zealand households are struggling.

“Under this Government, rents are up almost $55 a week, new and increased petrol taxes have driven up the cost of filing up the car, thoughtless decisions like the oil and gas ban will flow through to higher electricity bills.

“National has already committed to indexing tax thresholds to inflation so hardworking New Zealanders aren’t taxed more by stealth every year. We will also cancel the Auckland Regional Fuel tax and not introduce any new taxes in our first term.

“New Zealanders can’t afford this experimental Government, it takes and takes from Kiwis and there’s nothing to see for it. National would ensure you keep more of what you earn.”

