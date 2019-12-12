Just 8 days to hand in prohibited firearms

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are reminding all firearms owners there is just eight days to go to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts.

Over the past five months Police have seen thousands of New Zealanders taking part in the Amnesty and Buy-back, resulting in more than 47,000 prohibited firearms and 170,000 parts being handed in to date.

The public’s response and attitude at more than 500 local collection points has been a true testament to firearm communities and the willingness of law-abiding firearms owners to do the right thing.

While time is running out, there are still 90 collection events to go, so Police are really urging people to get along to an event as soon as possible to ensure they avoid the queues and don’t miss the close off date.

We know that the Christmas period is incredibly busy for people so if firearms holders tick this job off their list now, they can then turn their attention to the Christmas festivities.

We are aware that there are still people intending to modify their firearms and others wanting to apply for compensation through the unique prohibited channel.

These people must advise Police of this intention before 20 Dec – they can do this by phoning 0800 311 311.

As we have stated on numerous occasions, there will be no extension – anyone prosecuted may lose their firearms licence and could face a penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment.

Don’t risk it – this is the last weekend of collection events so please get organised now and take the opportunity to hand in at one of our district events, whether you are in Manurewa or Invercargill.

In the final days of the buy-back, events are concentrated in cities and major towns.

Details of locations and opening hours are on the Police website here.

If anyone has any questions about the process, please call 0800 311 311 and we will help you but please do it now.

Police thank all firearm owners that have taken part in the scheme so far and advise others not to delay their hand-ins any longer.

The Amnesty finishes on 20 December – no excuses.

For more information on the process, please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

