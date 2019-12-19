Press Release – New Zealand Police

“Have you seen Alexander Gaitzsch?”

Police are asking for assistance to locate 24-year-old German tourist Alexander Fabrice Gaitzsch, who has been reported missing.

Alexander was last seen in Auckland on Sunday December 1 after arriving in New Zealand.

He has brown hair, is around 170cm tall and of a slim build.

It is thought Alexander maybe in the Waikato river trails area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 105.

