Press Release – PreKure

Always Hungry? Forget everything you’ve been taught about dieting.

Leading Harvard Medical School expert and “Obesity Warrior” Dr. David Ludwig rewrites the rules on weight loss, diet, and health.

David S. Ludwig, MD, PhD, is one of the world’s leading researchers with new insights on how to solve one of the world’s biggest health problems. Dr. Ludwig, explains why traditional diets don’t work, and presents a radical new plan to help you lose weight without hunger, improve your health, and feel great.

On his first visit to New Zealand, he is in Auckland this week to speak at the Nutrition event of the year. This event is being put on by Auckland University of Technology and PreKure. PreKure is a social enterprise that exists to change medicine towards prevention and health.

https://events.humanitix.co.nz/prevention-is-cure

David S. Ludwig, MD, PhD, is a practicing endocrinologist and researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital, Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and Professor of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. Described as an “obesity warrior” by Time magazine, Dr. Ludwig has been featured in the New York Times and on NPR, ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN, among others. He has published over 150 academic papers.

For over two decades, Dr. Ludwig has been at the forefront of research into weight control. Forget calories. Forget cravings. Forget dieting, learn how to tame hunger and lose weight . . . for good.

Dr David Ludwig will be joined on stage tomorrow by leading New Zealand Health Advocates including Professor Grant Schofield (former Chief Health & Nutrition Advisor to the Government, and Dr Lance O’Sullivan.

-ENDS-

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url