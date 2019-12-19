Christmas in Auckland city centre in full swing

Press Release – Pead PR

19 December 2019







Auckland city centre is the place to be this festive season, with the streets alive with twinkling lights and festive decorations, one-off events, an incredible selection of international and local retailers to shop at, and delicious food and drink spots to wind down at after a long day of pounding the streets. Here’s what’s coming up in the week before Christmas:

Late Night Christmas and your last minute Christmas shopping

Tonight, Thursday 19 December 2019



Tonight, Queen Street and High Street will come alive with over 90 performances from 30 performers including stilt walkers, Cook Island dancers, Bollywood dancers, choir performances and more for Heart of the City’s annual Late Night Christmas event. What’s more, over 150 retailers will keep their doors open until at least 8pm for shoppers getting in a spot of last minute Christmas shopping, with select retailers offering special offers and surprise and delights for customers. More information attached.

For those looking for last minute gifts and stocking fillers over the last weekend before Christmas, take advantage of the wealth of international and local retailers on your doorstep by heading into the city centre. With a wealth of stores starting to ramp up their end of year sales you’ll find a wide selection and plenty of offers to take advantage of.

A Sol3 Mio Christmas

Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 December



Celebrated opera trio Sol3 Mio are spreading the Christmas cheer with Kiwis for two special festive concerts at the Civic – their first Christmas show in two years. Saturday’s show is sold out, but there are limited tickets available for Sunday’s show – get in quick!



Christmas at Silo Park

Friday 20 – Monday 23 December



Four days of entertainment in Silo Park will kick off from tomorrow, Friday 20 December, featuring live entertainment, mouth-watering food from a selection of food trucks, and a screening of the annual People’s Choice Christmas film.



Smith & Caughey’s Enchanted Forest

Until Tuesday 24 December

One of the city centre’s most magical experiences is back for 2019 at iconic Queen Street department store Smith & Caughey’s. Kids and adults alike will be enchanted by the magical forest and The Night Before Christmas window display. Plus, kids can meet Santa and his elves!

Festive food and drink

December and January



Phew! After all that festive activity you’ll want to wind down with a bite to eat and a refreshing drink. Luckily the city centre has an incredible selection of world-class venues to satisfy any hunger craving – pop down to the Viaduct for a waterfront meal, explore hidden gems on Lorne Street, or enjoy a meal at one of the many restaurants on Federal Street.

