Christmas and Boxing Day forecast

The all-important details for the Christmas and Boxing Day forecasts are now coming into focus, with MetService helping Santa decide the best route to avoid the rain and showers.

The lead up to the big day is looking settled with only Gisborne and Hawkes Bay set to see a rainy day tomorrow (Tuesday), with the Wairora district current-ly under a Heavy Rain Watch from tonight. Elsewhere, clear skies will domi-nate, just the southeast of the South Island and central regions of the North Island are looking to see isolated showers and cloud.

“The 25th brings a mixed bag of weather to Aotearoa with parts of the North Is-land and lower South Island is set to see scattered showers but plenty of dry weather expected elsewhere. Those celebrating in Taupo, Waikato, Waitomo and Taumaranui that plan on heading out in the afternoon to work off that Christmas lunch should be aware heavy showers are forecast with thunder-storms and downpours possible in localised areas,” April Clark MetService Me-teorologist says.

“Cloud and cooler than average temperatures are forecast over the east of the South Island could also mean donning those togs and heading into the water may be a less attractive prospect for those who are faint of heart. Auckland is forecast to see sunny spells with only a chance of seeing a shower, keeping them on track to hit 23C making them the warmest of the main centres with Wellington city quite a bit behind with a forecast high of 18C, though souther-lies should be light and skies clear,” Clark continues.

Boxing day weather is looking to be similar to Christmas with showers continu-ing over the central North Island though the east of the South Island looks to finally break free of the cloud as the day progresses, even if isolated showers are likely to persist.

For all the details on your holiday season forecasts at metservice.com

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

• To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

• Issued routinely once or twice a day

• Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

• When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be is-sued

• Typically issued 1 – 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

• During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

• When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Typically issued 1 – 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

• In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

• When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

• In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

