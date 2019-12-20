Press Release – New Zealand Rugby League

CCL:Revera Talent Development Camp Players and Coaching Staff Announced

December 20, 2019

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) will kick off the new year with the CCL:Revera Talent Development Programme (TDP). The camp will engage nearly 125 potential Kiwi and Kiwi Ferns players, arming them with resources and skillsets necessary to fulfil their international rugby league aspirations.

The following aspiring Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns will head into camp at St. Peters School in Cambridge on Wednesday 15th January through to Saturday 18th next year.

The TDP is designed for sub-elite players to enhance their skills, strength & conditioning, as well as gain a better understanding of player welfare, all with the hope of encouraging those who dream of playing in the NRL to stay in New Zealand until they are 18. The TDP aims to better prepare the players for the rigours of high-performance environments such as the NRL and NRLW and also doubles as a player entry point for selection in the NZ 16s and 18s wider squads for 2020.

While in camp there will be several keynote speakers who will talk to personal brand and development including educational and career aspirations, resilience, as well as other relevant subjects which have an impact on young and aspiring athletes.

Cloud Technology company, CCL:Revera has been announced as the naming rights sponsor of the TDP extending their current partnership with NZRL beyond the football field. While players are in camp, they will be introduced to different career pathways that will be complementary to their future professional careers.

Andrew Allan, CEO of CCL:Revera says, “Our partnership with Rugby League allows CCL:Revera to extend its reach beyond the try line, providing a vehicle for budding and current players to remain connected to the game through career opportunities within the IT Industry. Rugby League is close to the hearts of many of our staff and our families. So as fans of the game, we are excited that our partnership will continue to develop and grow this great game for all New Zealanders both on and off the field.”

Kiwis Head Coach Michael Maguire and Captain Benji Marshall will also be in attendance. Maguire will be running technical and tactical workshops (game preparation, video analysis, motivation and engagement) with the coaches, while Marshall will be working closely with the young halves on technical and tactical skills relevant to their positions.

NZRL will also be working in conjunction with the Vodafone Warriors who will join the camp with their 16s and 18s teams on the penultimate day attending the same sessions as the players identified for the NZRL TDP.

NZRL General Manager of High-Performance, Motu Tony says, “Being able to incorporate the development of the women’s game as well as involve legends of the sport is extremely exciting.

“These camps enable us to carry on and increase the momentum our game is seeing by preparing our player prospects and future high-performance managers and coaches for the rigours of international rugby league. We are fostering the next generation of Kiwis and Ferns as we work towards the upcoming World Cups – the future is looking bright.”

NZRL congratulate all those selected to partake in the 2020 CCL:Revera Talent Development Camp:



NZRL TDP 16s Players



First Name Family Name Grassroots Club District Zone

Maraki AUMUA Kia Ora Warriors Manawatu Mid Central

Jordan CHAPMAN St George Dragons Wellington Wellington

Sefanaia COWLEY-LUPO Bay Roskill Vikings Auckland Auckland

Felix FA’ATILI Hornby Panthers Canterbury Southern

Jay-Daniel FOLAUMOELOA Manurewa Marlins Auckland Counties Manukau

Tré FOTU Glenora Bears Auckland Akarana

Dallas HURRELL-JONES Halswell Hornets Canterbury Southern

Rico KIHI Papakura Sea Eagles Auckland Auckland

Caylis LATU Glenora Bears Auckland Akarana

Siamani LEULUAI Manaia Makos Northland Northland

Caleb MELEISEA Otara Scopions Auckland Counties Manukau

Joseph O’LEARY Pikiao Warriors Bay of Plenty Upper Central

Karage POIHIPI Mangakino Hawks Bay of Plenty Upper Central

Jonte RIKIRIKI Turangawaewae Waikato Upper Central

Jayden SMITH Glenora Bears Auckland Akarana

Xavi TAELE Otumoetai Eels Coastline Upper Central

Nathaniel TANGIMATAITI Ellerslie Eagles Auckland Akarana

Te Hurinui TWIDLE Turangawaewae Waikato Upper Central

Samuela VAKADULA Bell Block Marist Dragons Taranaki Mid Central

NZRL TDP 18s Players

