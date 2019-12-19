Auckland Transport welcomes road safety investment

Press Release – Auckland Transport

19 December 2019

Auckland Transport (AT) welcomes the news today that the Government will boost investment in road safety as part of its new Road to Zero strategy.

An initial action plan was launched today by Associate Minister of Transport, Julie Anne Genter.

Road to Zero includes a new commitment to boost road safety investment by 25 percent to around $1 billion per year over the next decade.

Road to Zero aligns with AT’s own Vision Zero strategy – a goal of no deaths or serious injuries on our transport network by 2050.

The announcement comes on the back of AT installing eight new red-light cameras, to crack down on dangerous driving.

It is based on the Vision Zero approach that says death and serious injuries on our roads are unacceptable and preventable.

AT’s chief executive officer Shane Ellison says AT supports the Government’s Road to Zero strategy and was very involved in contributing to its development.

“It builds on the safe system that says that every road user has a responsibility to make good choices, but that anyone can make a mistake and we need to build a system to prevent these mistakes turning into tragedies,” Mr Ellison says.

“This investment ties in with AT’s Vision Zero strategy – where we want everyone to be able to travel safely on Auckland’s transport network.”

This additional Government investment will support:

• new enforcement technologies for Police, including drug testing equipment;

• 1,000 kilometres of additional median crash barriers;

• More than 1,700 kilometres of other safety treatments like roadside crash barriers and rumble strips;

• 1,500 intersection upgrades like roundabouts and raised pedestrian crossings.

Public consultation was invited during July-August 2019 and the Government received over 1,000 submissions.

Read AT’s submission here: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/vision-zero-for-the-greater-good/vision-zero-project-updates/

