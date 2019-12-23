Animal Liberation Activists Target SkyCity Boxing Day Races

Press Release – Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

What: Horse Racing Kills Protest at Boxing Day Races

When: Thursday 26th December 11.00am onwards

Where: Ellerslie Racecourse, 80 Ascot Ave, Remuera, Auckland

Auckland’s biggest ‘PARTY’ is a disgrace and a celebration of animal abuse

Every year on Boxing Day, people dress up for the event at Ellerslie Racecourse. In the name of entertainment, this race day offers people the opportunity to ‘glam-up’ and have a ‘fun’ day out.

A number of activists will be at Ellerslie Racecourse to stand up against the injustice and mistreatment of the horses used by the racing industry.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Aya Oba said today;

“We have recorded the deaths of 17 horses from haemorrhages, cardiac arrest and other injuries caused from being forced to race in New Zealand just this year”

“Even more shocking, deaths are not just race day related. There are many more hidden behind the scenes. It is standard practice that when the horses are no longer profitable, many will be sent to the knackery. All of these deaths are for gambling profits and entertainment.”

“We are opposed to horse racing because we are against animal abuse and exploitation. We will be protesting to raise awareness as not many people know that there is animal cruelty in the horse racing industry”

“Glaming up doesn’t justify supporting animal cruelty. We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good time. It is not a party for the horses.”

While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, running for their lives. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette.

“Your money is your vote. Any contribution towards this event is supporting animal cruelty”

For more information on the truth of the horse racing industry, visit horseracingkills.com and check out the latest investigstion ‘The Final Race’ https://www.abc.net.au/7.30/the-dark-side-of-the-horse-racing-industry/11614022

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url