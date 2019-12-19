A year in review: our progress on keeping kauri safe

Press Release – Auckland Council

It’s been a year of behind-the-scenes work for Auckland Council’s kauri dieback response teams, with some tracks ready to open and a busy work programme set for summer.

To round off 2019, newly upgraded tracks will open in Auckland’s west and south.

McElwain (to the lookout) and Jubilee Tracks in the Waitākere Ranges both open this weekend.

“As a council and personally, for those of us who enjoy being outdoors, I feel we have a duty of care to protect our forests for future generations”, says Lisa Tolich, Auckland Council’s Biosecurity Team Manager. “This sense of responsibility guides our approach.

“We have a multifaceted response to kauri dieback in action – and coordinating this is no small feat. It’s been a big year for bringing teams together and working behind the scenes to ensure we have good processes in place.”

